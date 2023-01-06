Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/st-andre-bessette-porter-pray-for-us

St. André Bessette, Pray For Us!

Brother André was canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, the first man born in Canada and the first member of the Holy Cross to be canonized.

St. André Bessette
St. André Bessette (photo: Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)
Jim Graves Blogs

St. André Bessette (1845-1937) was a brother of the Congregation of the Holy Cross, which oversees Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. He is known as both a healer and for his devotion to St. Joseph; he led the effort to build Montreal’s famous Oratory of Saint Joseph.

André was born in Quebec, Canada, the eighth of 12 children. He was sickly and had little education. His father was killed in a logging accident when André was nine, and his mother died of tuberculosis when André was 12. He tried working on a farm and at a variety of trades to support himself, and even headed to New England for a time to work in the textile mills. 

He returned to Canada, where a parish priest took note of his remarkable piety. He encouraged him to try his vocation as a brother of the Congregation of the Holy Cross and told the community, “I’m sending you a saint.” 

Brother André performed menial duties for the community, including gardener, lamp tender, nurse, barber, errand boy and, most famously, porter (doorman), greeting visitors and filling out Mass cards. He later joked, “When I joined this community, the superiors showed me the door, and I remained there 40 years.”

His prayers led to the cure of many who were sick, and he became known as the Miracle Worker of Montreal. He told the sick to pray, especially to St. Joseph. In 1904, Brother André joined with friends to build a small chapel in honor of St. Joseph on a mountainside where people could go to pray. The chapel was expanded to accommodate growing numbers of pilgrims, and in 1917, a crypt church was built that could hold a thousand.

In time, the magnificent St. Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal, a minor basilica and national shrine, would be built with the crypt church at its base. (Brother André’s small chapel can still be seen today, although it was relocated 100 yards away to allow room for the Basilica.) The Oratory is the world’s largest pilgrimage site dedicated to St. Joseph.

Thousands wrote to Brother André requesting his prayers. He died at age 91, surrounded by members of his community. A million people came to his funeral. 

He was canonized by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, the first man born in Canada and the first member of the Holy Cross to be canonized. His feast day is Jan. 6. He is the patron of family caregivers.

Jim Graves

Jim Graves Jim Graves is a Catholic writer and editor living in Newport Beach, California. He previously served as Managing Editor for the Diocese of Orange Bulletin, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Orange, California. His work has appeared in the National Catholic Register, Our Sunday Visitor, Cal Catholic Daily and Catholic World Report.

