Seven People Saw Earth From Space and Said This Surprising Thing, Pontifical Academy for Life Adopts Problematic ‘Pro-Choice’ Rhetoric, and More Great Links!

Earth from Space Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Happy Camper Camper from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Seven People Saw Earth from Space, This is the Surprising Thing They All Said – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

Now the Pontifical Academy for Life Adopts ‘Pro-Choice’ Rhetoric – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Finding Gratitude in Uncertain Times - Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

How Many Catholics, Priests, Women Religious or Seminarians Are There in the World? – Zenit

The History Behind ”The Lord Be With You” – George Ryan at uCatholic

Restoring the Catholic in Catholic Schools – Gary Houchens at Missio Dei

Exorcist Diary: Cursed by One’s Parents – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Peter M. Doll on Liturgical Patrimony – A Treasure To Be Shared

Paul VI Did Not Exist: A “Nostalgic” Response to George Weigel on Vatican II – Gregory DiPippo at One Peter 5

Nichols in Neasden – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Pope Francis Becomes First Pope to Visit Bahrain

On Nov. 5, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at Bahrain National Stadium and meet with youth. His final morning, Nov. 6, will consist of a prayer meeting and Angelus with local Catholics at Sacred Heart Church in Manama.

Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

