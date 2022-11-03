Seven People Saw Earth From Space and Said This Surprising Thing, Pontifical Academy for Life Adopts Problematic ‘Pro-Choice’ Rhetoric, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Seven People Saw Earth from Space, This is the Surprising Thing They All Said – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

Now the Pontifical Academy for Life Adopts ‘Pro-Choice’ Rhetoric – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Finding Gratitude in Uncertain Times - Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

How Many Catholics, Priests, Women Religious or Seminarians Are There in the World? – Zenit

The History Behind ”The Lord Be With You” – George Ryan at uCatholic

Restoring the Catholic in Catholic Schools – Gary Houchens at Missio Dei

Exorcist Diary: Cursed by One’s Parents – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Peter M. Doll on Liturgical Patrimony – A Treasure To Be Shared

Paul VI Did Not Exist: A “Nostalgic” Response to George Weigel on Vatican II – Gregory DiPippo at One Peter 5

Nichols in Neasden – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

