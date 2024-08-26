Back-to-School Inspiration: Saints Who Were Teachers

As schools begin to reopen for the new academic year, it’s worth a look at holy ones who spent much of their lives teaching. Their witness and words can aid teaching endeavors today — for educators, parents and students.

St. Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) is the exemplar of Catholic teaching. The great theologians of his time were actually known as doctors in sacred Scripture. According to the Thomistic historian and theologian Jean-Pierre Toreell, a person of this capacity of study and preaching would have to possess the following capacities and functions: “They must be ‘elevated’ by the eminence of their lives to be able to preach effectively, ‘enlightened’ in order to teach suitably, and ‘fortified’ so as to refute errors through disputation.”

Elevated so that they are imitating the One they teach about; enlightened so that they may bring their students to see the truth for themselves as attractive and attainable; fortified to continue the tough trials of teaching against the errors of the world. Aquinas can aid teachers, and students, today because of unwavering dedication to learning. May his witness inspire future generations of teachers and students.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (1774-1821) was responsible for opening the first parish school in America. She also founded the first American religious order for women. Before she pioneered these ventures, she was married and was a mother of five children. After her husband died of tuberculosis, she opened a school to support her children and educate local pupils.

Teachers and students can learn from her words concerning the necessity of holy readying: “Give some time, if it is only half an hour in every day, to devotional reading, which is as necessary to the well ordering of the mind as the hand of the gardener is to prevent weeds destroying your favorite flowers.”

In order to be formed by what we learn, we must give space for God to pull out what is keeping us from him and from the truth. Education is primarily about the formation of the person rather than the retention of facts. St. Elizabeth knew that the best way to prepare the soil of one’s heart to learn the truth was to enrich it with the word of God.

St. John Bosco’s (1815-1888) motto for his life was “Give me souls; take all the rest.” As a young boy, he had a dream in which he felt called to dedicate his entire life to educating young people. Father Bosco later opened a vocational school for young boys; they were taught catechism along with shoemaking and tailoring. Even in the teaching of these professions, there was a focus on following God. He was known to say, “Whatever you do, think of the glory of God as your main goal.”

St. John Bosco knew that education and formation were critical for the growth of children but also for the healthiness of a culture. “If young people are educated properly,” he said, “we have moral order; if not, vice and disorder prevail. Religion alone can initiate and achieve a true education.” Teachers who might doubt their significance can find solace in the fact that their work produces future generations.





In addition, St. Katharine Drexel (1858-1955) was born in Philadelphia to a wealthy family. She was given a quality education by tutors at home. Her family was passionate about learning and contributed donations to help the less fortunate receive a good education. When her parents died, she was interested in continuing these efforts and later began a religious order that would devote its energies to prayer and starting schools for Native Americans and African Americans in need of an education.

Through her devotion to love Christ and serve those in need, she reveals that every heart on the planet yearns for knowledge because it is through that knowledge that we become the men and women we were made to be. As schools are filled with students again, may we remember that we are never too old to learn and never too wise to be schooled in the ways of God.

May these saint-teachers guide our schools and guide our young to live for God and be captivated by his truth.