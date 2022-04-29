Support the register

Padre Pio Prophecy, A New Eucharistic Documentary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Statue of Liberty Photo
Statue of Liberty Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ronile from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Padre Pio: Russia Will Convert Quickly and America Slowly – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

A New Eucharistic Documentary – Alive: Who is There? – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

New Book: Father Gregory Pine on Prudence – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

14 Great Facts about the Real-Life Father Stu Long that You Need to Know – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

The Importance of the Psalms in the Liturgy of the Hours – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

Pope St. John Paul II and Ukraine – Filip Mazurczak at Catholic World Report

Mark Wahlberg Inspires Social Media to Pray the Rosary in Video: “Stay Prayed Up” – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

“Organic?” – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Father Stu: A Flawed Story of Redemption – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Why can Sinful Priests Still Celebrate the Sacraments – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Gloria at the Easter Vigil at Brompton Oratory – Fr. Z’s Blog

Book Review: Unraveling Gender by John Grabowski – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Order of Malta: Draft Reform Imposes Term Limits, End Veto Power of Grand Master – The Pillar

Five Ways Christians Live Holy Saturday Every Day – Laura McCallister at Ignitum Today

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

