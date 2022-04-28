Support the register

Overcoming My Worst Spiritual Behavior, It’s Spring So Let’s All Freak Out About Modesty, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Overcoming My Worst Spiritual Behavior – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™ +1

It’s Spring, Let’s All Freak Out About Modesty! - Chris Ricketts at Ignitum Today +1

Why the Divine Mercy Message Is So Important Today - Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand

Why Be Catholic & Not Just Christian (YouTube) - The Catholic Gentleman

Did This Crucifix Miraculously Survive a Fire? – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia

Pænitemini: Apostolic Constitution on Fast and Abstinence – Pope Saint Paul VI at Adoremus Bulletin

Anthony Esolen on Poetry and the Music of Language (Podcast) – Magdalen College

Exorcist Diary: Exorcism is a Battle of Ownership - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

There Are Only Two Choices—God or the Devil - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

Mark Wahlberg: How Our Lady Helped Make “Father Stu,” Actor Reveals – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Urgent Action Item! Update on Fr. Dana Christensen: Final Earthly Journey - Fr. Z's Blog

The Morality of Modern Investing (Podcast Guest: Andrew Flattery, CFP®) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Best Quotes on the Liturgy by Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

An Homage To Coco: The Collarless Jacket - Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

When is This Year's 'Celtic' Easter - Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

