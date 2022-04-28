Overcoming My Worst Spiritual Behavior, It’s Spring So Let’s All Freak Out About Modesty, and More Great Links!
Overcoming My Worst Spiritual Behavior – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™ +1
It’s Spring, Let’s All Freak Out About Modesty! - Chris Ricketts at Ignitum Today +1
Why the Divine Mercy Message Is So Important Today - Francisco Ruffolo at Catholic Stand
Why Be Catholic & Not Just Christian (YouTube) - The Catholic Gentleman
Did This Crucifix Miraculously Survive a Fire? – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia
Pænitemini: Apostolic Constitution on Fast and Abstinence – Pope Saint Paul VI at Adoremus Bulletin
Anthony Esolen on Poetry and the Music of Language (Podcast) – Magdalen College
Exorcist Diary: Exorcism is a Battle of Ownership - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org
There Are Only Two Choices—God or the Devil - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
Mark Wahlberg: How Our Lady Helped Make “Father Stu,” Actor Reveals – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Urgent Action Item! Update on Fr. Dana Christensen: Final Earthly Journey - Fr. Z's Blog
The Morality of Modern Investing (Podcast Guest: Andrew Flattery, CFP®) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Best Quotes on the Liturgy by Joseph Ratzinger/Benedict XVI – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
An Homage To Coco: The Collarless Jacket - Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog
When is This Year's 'Celtic' Easter - Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
