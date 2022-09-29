Support the register

No True Transwoman, the Marriage of Matthew 25 and 28, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

No True Transwoman? – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Marriage of Matthew 25 and 28 – Father Edward Lee Looney at Ignitum Today

The Young French Catholics Sharing a Roof with the Homeless – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

How Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s Teachings Can Help You Grow in Holiness – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

A Christian Approach to Health and Fitness – Rory O’Brien at Catholic Exchange

Catholic Book Reviews | Divine Worship: Daily Worship; Video – Convinced Catholic

Taparelli: 150 Years Later – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Healing the Land – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

What was Padre Pio’s Baptismal Name? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Is So-Called Gay Marriage Back on the Political Agenda? – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Unblessed Trinities? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Old Willy; Or, The Belgian Apostasy – Whispers of Restoration Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

