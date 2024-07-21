Support the register

WATCH: Catholic Astronaut: ‘Jesus Was With Me’ in Space

Mike Hopkins spoke on the last day of the National Eucharistic Congress.

Mike Hopkins addresses the National Eucharistic Congress July 21.
Mike Hopkins addresses the National Eucharistic Congress July 21. (photo: EWTN)
Catholic astronaut Mike Hopkins spoke on the last day of the National Eucharistic Congress. The theme for Day 5 was “To the Ends of the Earth.” And, as Hopkins said, Jesus is with us even beyond the confines of Earth.

Listen to the full speech below. Also read this past interview Hopkins gave to the Register:

What Is It Like to Receive the Eucharist in Space?| National Catholic Register (ncregister.com)



