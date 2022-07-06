Meet the Rich Kid Who Gave Up All His Wealth for Christ, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Meet the Rich Kid who gave up All His Wealth for Christ – Get Fed
Classic Work on Catholic Phenomena forms Readers in Discernment and Contemplation – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365
Does God Give Us More Than We Can Handle? – Brother Raymond La Grange at Dominicana
Survey Finds Stable Families Key to Priestly Discernment – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Necessary Pain of Grief and Healing - Jenny duBay at Missio Dei
Distinctions between Liturgical Art, Didactic Sacred Art, and Illustration: Any Real Difference? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Blessed Are the Persecuted - Jerome German at Catholic Stand
God’s Infinite Communication of Love – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand
The Gallican Rite - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
After Dobbs: Abortion in America by the Numbers - Brendan M. Hodge at The Pillar
Ad Orientem Enhances the Beauty of the Mass - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
A Plan to Defund Planned Parenthood - Anne Hendershott and Daniel R. Kempton at Crisis Magazine
New Decree from Rome Undermines Bishops and Kills New Religious Groups – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z's Blog
