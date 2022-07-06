Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/meet-the-rich-kid-who-gave-up-all-his-wealth-for-christ-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Meet the Rich Kid Who Gave Up All His Wealth for Christ, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Kid with Money in the Piggy Bank Photo
Kid with Money in the Piggy Bank Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Alexandr Podvalny from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Meet the Rich Kid who gave up All His Wealth for Christ – Get Fed 

Classic Work on Catholic Phenomena forms Readers in Discernment and Contemplation – Mary Beth Bracy at Catholic365 

Does God Give Us More Than We Can Handle? – Brother Raymond La Grange at Dominicana 

Survey Finds Stable Families Key to Priestly Discernment – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia 

The Necessary Pain of Grief and Healing - Jenny duBay at Missio Dei 

Distinctions between Liturgical Art, Didactic Sacred Art, and Illustration: Any Real Difference? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement 

Blessed Are the Persecuted - Jerome German at Catholic Stand 

God’s Infinite Communication of Love – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

The Gallican Rite - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

After Dobbs: Abortion in America by the Numbers - Brendan M. Hodge at The Pillar

Ad Orientem Enhances the Beauty of the Mass - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

A Plan to Defund Planned Parenthood - Anne Hendershott and Daniel R. Kempton at Crisis Magazine

New Decree from Rome Undermines Bishops and Kills New Religious Groups – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z's Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up