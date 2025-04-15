St. Bernadette’s Body Is Incorrupt — and Her Holiness Still Inspires Millions

In this excerpt from EWTN Publishing’s ‘Everyday Miracles of Lourdes,’ Marlene Watkins recounts the life of St. Bernadette Soubirous, whose sanctity lay not in grand gestures but in prayer, suffering and fidelity.

St. Bernadette Soubirous is understandably considered the most beautiful incorrupt saint of the Catholic Church. Her scientifically inexplicably well preserved body was not embalmed, refrigerated or oxygenated. Still, she rests peacefully, with slight decay caused by hasting washing with lye soap at the shocking exhumation discovery of her preservation 30 years after her burial.

Soeur Marie Bernarde, her name in religious life, rests in the small side chapel to the right of the main altar in her crystal chasse in the pilgrim retreat house Espace Bernadette, formerly the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Christian Instruction of Charity of Nevers in France. The saintly sister looks as if she is sleeping with her rosary beads held in her praying hands. Young school children ask the sisters to wake her up so they can please ask Bernadette a question about Our Lady in the Grotto. She still looks that naturally beautiful 146 years after her death at 35 years old. Pilgrims parade by in prayer and wonder at her beauty. But it’s her sanctity that should hold us in awe. The road to holiness is available to all of us, but too often traveled by too few among us.

There is something awe inspiring about being in the presence of an incorrupt saint. Yet the reality is we truly don’t know why some saints are inexplicably preserved. What we do know is that Bernadette was not canonized a saint because she is incorrupt. Bernadette was canonized because she lived a holy life. Bernadette is known as a saint of simplicity and it is in her simplicity that we can find some simple steps to holiness that we can try to follow.

Much of what we know about Bernadette Soubirous is focused on the apparitions in 1858. The 18 heavenly meetings between Bernadette and the Immaculate Conception were scrutinized, studied and written about in Church documents and continually in numerous books long ago and now. It is often said that to know Lourdes, we must first know Bernadette. For us to know her and her holy life, mostly hidden from public interference, we need to meet Bernadette before, during and after the apparitions.





Before (1844-1857)

Bernadette was not born into a perfect family. Saints don’t come from perfect families which can be a consolation to us. Saints come from families just like ours. As with all saints, including Bernadette, we are each called to holy perfection from where we are. Our surroundings cannot be the excuse for our lack of holy progress, but rather the reason for our spiritual growth.

Bernadette called the first ten years of her life, her “ten years of happiness.” Life wasn’t perfect, but she was happy. It was a simple happiness of everyday family life. Surely they fought and fell, laughed and loved. They worked hard in the small mill where they lived and prayed the rosary together every evening. One prayer together as a family, every day.

Cholera spread through the southwest of France, infecting little Bernadette. She was often sick and suffered ill health most of her life. She said, “If the Good God allows it, there must be something good in it for me.” Bernadette found God in all things and in everything.

The Soubirous fell upon hard times. A drought reduced crops hindering the local economy. Post French Revolution, half of France was unable to read and write, including Bernadette and her parents. Their kind charity to struggling families to mill on credit in combination with their illiterate accounting caused them to lose the mill. Eventually, they were about to become homeless. They moved into the abandoned jail. They lost their business and home, their good standing and reputation. Their daily prayer together as a family sustained them. Bernadette earned humility in loss with prayer.

Bernadette was sent to live with a family in a nearby town to tend sheep in exchange for a daily hot meal, something her family could no longer provide. She agreed to go with the promise she would be taught to read and write so that she could study the catechism and make her First Holy Communion. Soon, Bernadette was told she was not smart enough. Her desire for the Eucharist was so great that she forfeited her daily meal to return to Lourdes with a plan to be taught to read by the Sisters in hope to make her First Holy Communion. Her desire for the Holy Eucharist brought her where she needed to be to meet the Mother of God. Bernadette’s love for the Holy Eucharist guided her to holiness throughout her life.





During (1858)

Between February 11 and July 16 in 1858, Bernadette was blessed with 18 heavenly apparitions. Bernadette was a good secretary and messenger, relaying and doing only and all what was asked of her. The offer to meet in the Grotto was direct, yet without a promise of the happiness of this world, but of the other world. Bernadette kept her promise to meet for fifteen days. She made the Sign of the Cross like “the most beautiful lady” with all of her heart, slowly, amply, reverently. It isn’t just a gesture before and after prayer. It is a prayer. Bernadette said that if we make this prayer well—calling on the Blessed Trinity, we can go to Heaven. Bernadette lived thoughtful and reverent prayer every day.

Bernadette uncovered the spring of water in the recess of the Grotto, drank and washed of it. Millions have done the same with this spring water and biblical-like miracles continue to this day. The most beautiful lady told Bernadette “to go tell the priests to build a chapel here and have people come in procession.” She did. Three basilicas and 25 chapels now comprise the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes as the most visited Marian shrine in Europe. Bernadette never wavered, faithful in her heavenly promise.

On March 25, 1858, Bernadette asked the lady her name. The wise pastor wanted to know who was making bold requests for processions and a chapel. Bernadette said she trembled looking to heaven, saying, “I am the Immaculate Conception.” Bernadette ran to the pastor. Her illiteracy was key to the realization that she could not read the recently proclaimed Dogma in Latin or French. It must have been from Our Lady’s lips to Bernadette’s ears. Bernadette was faithful to the teachings of the Church.

Bernadette did not profit from the apparitions. She could have enjoyed or exploited her celebrity but resisted all offers of promotion or benefit. Bernadette did not complain about the intrusion into her life and the sacrifices needed to honor the privileges she received. She remained true to the apparitions despite tremendous pressure and persecution. Bernadette was faithful.





After (1859-1879)

Bernadette’s road to holiness was in her vocation, the surest way to Heaven for her and each of us. She endured challenges little and large with grace and suffered with joy. Her years in the convent were her trials to holy perfection. Upon entering religious life, Mother Superior announced before the congregation that Bernadette, uneducated and in weak health, was good for nothing of the usual assignments. The Bishop assigned her the mission of prayer, to pray for sinners. Her humble infirmary duties and soon her sick bed became her chapel for prayer and sacrifice. Bernadette was faithful to her vocation, in prayer.

Bernadette learned through the simple interactions of everyday life that moments and opportunities for holiness are hidden in daily sight. Bernadette said that our first reaction is our human response—but our second reaction is from God. The more we grow in our spiritual life, the less time there will be between our human response and our holy response. Everyday life in times of happiness or stress provides ample opportunities to improve our responses and our response time. Bernadette grew in holiness through the small interactions of daily life.

In community, Bernadette prayed the prayers in common. Alone, Bernadette would personalize the Hail Mary: “Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for me, Bernadette, a poor sinner.” Bernadette’s prayer was her personal appeal for heavenly intercession. She knew who she was asking to pray for her. Bernadette prayed with all of her heart.





Forever

Bernadette was canonized a saint on December 8, 1933, in a public affirmation of her holy life, mostly hidden and unknown. Healings, cures and miracles were attributed to Lourdes. Conversions were often attributed to the intercession of Bernadette. Her mission continues “in the happiness of the other world.”

In the review of her life, it is in the little moments of perseverance in prayer and virtue, in the simple goodness to everyday small tasks that Bernadette lived her sanctity from her little place in the world in her lifetime and it is the same for each of us. One prayer, one response, one small act of virtue at a time can win us simple holiness, like Bernadette.

Excerpted from Everyday Miracles of Lourdes: Twenty Extraordinary Experiences Along the Way to the Grotto by Marlene F. Watkins (EWTN Publishing)