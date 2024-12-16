Christmas Gift Ideas: Literary Picks for the Catholic Readers in Your Life

New From EWTN Publishing

To order: EWTNRC.com or (800) 854-6316

Fr. Spitzer’s Universe: Exploring Life’s Big Questions

Many people rely on Jesuit Father Robert Spitzer for his expertise on explaining the relationship between science, faith and reason. Here are his answers to viewer questions on his immensely popular EWTN television show, Father Spitzer’s Universe, to help you understand and share life’s greatest mysteries. Father Spitzer breaks open the wisdom of saints through the ages and shares his own personal experiences of learning to trust God through life’s trials. He offers cogent insights on near-death experiences, spiritual discernment, and upholding the dignity of life in a culture that attacks it. Item: 82859, $17.95. — EWTN Religious Catalogue





A Eucharistic Movement

This beautiful compilation of images and personal testimonies captures the outpouring of graces and love for Our Lord along the historic Eucharistic pilgrimage routes that converged in Indianapolis for an unforgettable gathering of Catholics on fire for their faith. Features the compiled work of EWTN and Revival photographers and Register staff content and design. Item: EC2024, $39.97. Free shipping when purchasing two or more copies with promo code “Free” at checkout. — EWTN Religious Catalogue





Mother Angelica’s Keys to the Interior Life

Each page provides Mother Angelica’s guidance on how to live Catholicism in the modern world, grow in personal relationship with God and devotion to our Eucharistic Lord, and open one’s heart to the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Item: 83931, $18.95. — Joseph Pronechen





BONUS:

Kids in the Kitchen

Looking to learn more about the saints and cook up tasty treats? The Catholic Kids’ Cookbook (Word on Fire, 2024) is a good place to begin. Choose from 33 recipes across the Church seasons, from “Guadalupe Hot Chocolate” to “Trinity Chicken Pot Pie” and “St. Thérèse’s Favorite Chocolate Eclairs.” Contemplate sacred art too; prayer, Scripture and saint stories also included. Recipes range in complexity, and notes indicate if grown-up help is a must. This well-thought-out cookbook will aid your domestic church’s liturgical living. One note: Mention of martyrs is included in several places, so be advised for sensitive and younger readers. 208 pages, $34.95; age range: 6-14. To order: Bookstore.WordonFire.org. — Register senior editor Amy Smith

Word on Fire

MORE IDEAS



