8 Favorite Bible Resources for Kids

These books, songs and other materials will help deepen the faith of parents and children alike

Here is a list of some of my favorite Scripture resources for kids to help you pick some new Bible study gems and dive into God’s Word with your kids this coming academic year. These resources include Scripture-based storybooks, the children’s Bibles we use the most, Scripture-based music, audiobooks, curriculum, activity books and more.

Admittedly, I don’t like religious education to feel like “school” at our house. We aim for joy, relationship-building, wonder, interest and engagement. These resources are so helpful for planting seeds, forming disciples, launching meaningful conversations and growing relationships rather than just downloading information.

1. Into the Deep Studies. If you’re a homeschooling family, you’ll find their full-year resources absolutely stunning and beautifully comprehensive as a Scripture-based religion curriculum. I also love their unit studies (we did the Mass one already and are excited to dive into the Beatitudes soon) — perfect for both homeschooling and traditionally schooling families.

2. Salvation History Story Time: Move and Play with Scripture. This new book, which I wrote, aims to get your little ones excited for Bible time. Each Scripture story, taken from different periods in salvation history, includes prompts to sing, build, move and play, helping children experience and learn the Bible in an interactive, fun and memorable way. (The art is also beautiful.)

3. Bible Basics Cards. These Bible study cards from Catholic Family Crate were amazing and so simple to use. I put one on the dinner table each day for our review, and in addition to relevant Scripture, the cards prompt great connections and discussions.

4. Ascension’s Great Adventure Kids Products. Truly a favorite resource to learn the story of Scripture in our home. We love their God’s Plan in Scripture storybook, accompanied by the workbooks (with beginner, intermediate and advanced levels), and have also used and loved the stand-alone Bible activity books for preschoolers and schoolkids and they were a huge hit.

5. TAN Books has several Scripture resources we love, especially their “Story of the Bible” dramatized audiobooks of the Old Testament and New Testament. They are excellent and perfect for bedtime, car rides or quiet time listening. My kids also enjoy their comic-book-style versions of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts. For the younger ones, we frequently read Listening for God: Silence Practice for Little Ones based on the story of Elijah; This is the Church, which tells the story of salvation history through repetition and stained glass windows; and we use the board book The Word of the Lord: A Child’s First Scripture Verses as our very first introduction to Scripture memory with toddlers, preschoolers or kindergarten-aged children.

6. Old & New. Don’t let Maura Roan McKeegan’s picture books fool you — her Old & New series is rife with Scriptural typology and adults will learn right along with their children.

7. Scripture Music. The upbeat, memorable Slugs & Bugs tunes have helped us memorize many Scripture verses. Check out their various albums, with the caveat that it is not explicitly Catholic, so we removed the songs about the list of Bible books from our playlists. We also love these Scripture Lullabies for nighttime.

8. Children’s Bibles. There are many good Catholic children’s Bible storybooks out there, but some my children regularly go to include: the Catholic Bible Chronicles, the Golden Children’s Bible, the Picture Bible and Read Aloud Bible Stories. We also have used Through the Year with Jesus for reflections on Sunday readings specifically.