Is Your Catholic-Orthodox Family Celebrating Easter Together This Year? The Register Wants to Hear From You!

In 2025, all Christians will rejoice on the same Easter Sunday.

The last time Catholics and Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter (also known as Pascha by the Orthodox) on the same Sunday was 2017, as different calendars usually preclude shared celebrations.

This year, they will likewise rejoice together on the same Easter Sunday.

In honor of this blessed convergence, the Register would like to hear from you if your family has both Catholic and Orthodox members.

How will you be celebrating the Resurrection collectively year?

How will your distinct celebrations come together to celebrate well the Risen Lord?

Please share your personal story in the comments section below, or email us via [email protected]. (If you email, please include your name, city and phone number to have your contribution considered for possible publication.)

Thank you, and God bless!