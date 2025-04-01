Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/joint-easter-2025-story-requests

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Is Your Catholic-Orthodox Family Celebrating Easter Together This Year? The Register Wants to Hear From You!

In 2025, all Christians will rejoice on the same Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday is April 20, 2025.
Easter Sunday is April 20, 2025. (photo: Shutterstock)
Register Staff Blogs

The last time Catholics and Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter (also known as Pascha by the Orthodox) on the same Sunday was 2017, as different calendars usually preclude shared celebrations.

This year, they will likewise rejoice together on the same Easter Sunday.

In honor of this blessed convergence, the Register would like to hear from you if your family has both Catholic and Orthodox members.

  • How will you be celebrating the Resurrection collectively year?
  • How will your distinct celebrations come together to celebrate well the Risen Lord?

Please share your personal story in the comments section below, or email us via [email protected]. (If you email, please include your name, city and phone number to have your contribution considered for possible publication.)

Thank you, and God bless!

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up