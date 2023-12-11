Pope St. Damasus, Pray For Us

In his 18-year pontificate, Damasus was an able defender of the faith, condemning Arianism and other heresies of his day.

St. Damasus (304-384) served as pope during a turbulent time in the history of the Catholic Church. His feast day is Dec. 11. He is the patron of archaeologists.

Damasus was born in Rome, the son of a priest. When he was a boy, Emperor Constantine issued the Edict of Milan, which legalized Christianity in the Roman Empire. Damasus began as a deacon in his father’s church and then became a priest in the future Basilica of San Lorenzo in Rome. He served Pope Liberius (352-366) and followed him into exile.

He was elected Pope Damasus I in 366 in a disputed election that led to the illegitimate consecration of an anti-pope, Ursinus. Violence broke out over the election resulting in many deaths and Ursinus was sent into exile, but still caused trouble for Damasus by accusing him of multiple crimes, including adultery and murder. Damascus defended himself before both civil authorities and a synod of bishops and was vindicated.

Damasus was an able defender of the faith, condemning Arianism and other heresies of his day. He also encouraged the efforts of his secretary, St. Jerome, to produce the Latin Vulgate translation of Scripture and presided over the Council of Rome which determined the canon of Scripture. Jerome described Damasus as “an incomparable person, learned in the Scriptures, a virgin doctor of the virgin Church, who loved chastity and heard its praises with pleasure.”

It was during Damasus’ tenure that Latin became the principal liturgical language of the Church and Christianity was recognized as the official religion of the Roman Empire. Pope Damasus is also known for rebuilding the Minor Basilica of St. Lawrence in Damasco, still in existence today, and reconciling relations between the Churches of Rome and Antioch. And he worked to promote veneration of Christian martyrs, restoring and preserving the catacombs in Rome, including allowing public access and even placing engraved inscriptions he wrote himself on their remains.

He was pope for 18 years. When he died, he was buried with his mother and sister.