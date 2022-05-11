Support the register

Is Anglo-Catholic Communion ‘the Same’ as Catholic, Pointillist Catholic Illustrator Quentin Leduc, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Is Anglo-Catholic Communion “The Same” as Catholic? – Father Dwight Longenecker

Pointillist Catholic Illustrator Quentin Leduc – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Yes, We Do Know Where Jesus was Crucified, Buried, and Rose from the Dead – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Portland Ordinariate Mass Shows Evangelizing Promise – Kevin Greenlee at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

The Metaphysics of Beauty – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Who and What Should We Trust? – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

St. Philip and St. James by Peter Paul Rubens – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

A Time for Every Purpose Under Heaven – Todd Federici at Catholic Stand

No Ordinations for 2022 in the Archdiocese of Detroit – Gabriella Patti at Our Sunday Visitor

Avoid the “Priests for the Restoration of Catholic Life” – Father Matthew P. Schneider, L. C.

Evelyn Waugh’s Warning About Vatican II – Robert R. Garnett, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Summer Packing: The Core Building Blocks – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

America’s Catholic President Speaks – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

