How Long Do Souls Stay in Purgatory, So Your Protestant Friend Is Asking Questions, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How Long Do Souls Stay in Purgatory? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

So Your Protestant Friend Is Asking Questions - Devin Rose at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Primacy of Adoration José Antonio Ureta at One Peter 5

Can We Live in a World Without Pain? - Jocelyn Soriano at Radiant Magazine

Europe Gains First shrine to Mary, Mother of Persecuted Christians – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Exorcist Diary: Demons ‘Teach’ Us About Prayer – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Patriarch Kirill, Putin’s Puppet Religious Leader – John Roskoski at Catholic365

Growing Food as Education for Life - John Cuddeback at Life Craft

What Makes a Mass “Reverent”? Podcast - Crisis Magazine

The Vatican’s Weak Defense of the Rome-Beijing Accord – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

