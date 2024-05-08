Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/hierholzer-a-prescription-for-violence

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Prescription for Violence: Confronting Abortion in Everyday Spaces

A routine errand brings a sad reminder of our culture’s darkening moral landscape.

‘Morning-After Pills’
‘Morning-After Pills’ (photo: K.L-Pharma / Shutterstock)
Maryella Hierholzer Blogs

A normal, regular activity is turned into a nightmare and a call to prayer. I am waiting in line to pick up a prescription for my heart when my eyes catch sight of a “medicine” in direct line of sight on a shelf behind the counter. It is one of the “morning after” pills. My heart skips a beat. I swallow sadly, unable to believe what I see.

I am asked to wait for my heart prescription to be filled. I sit down and look at the mirrors providing security in the pharmacy by showing all of the store aisles at a glance. If “that pill” is so visibly made available to all, dear God, who are the women walking down these drug store aisles to get it? Dear Lord, do I know any of them? I have seen the statistics published about the rise in the number of abortions performed. Can I safely assume that there are none from even my own parish coming to purchase “that pill?”

I pray silently as I wait. In my heart, I blame my generation for not doing more to remove the root causes of a woman being so desperate that she feels forced to take the life of her unborn child. Do we really appreciate the costs of raising a child, particularly when poor and alone? Is there more I can do as a Midwestern Catholic to share my belief that Christ is with us even in the most desperate of circumstances? Have I shared how immoral and senseless it is to use contraception, a trap that can put many women rushing down these pharmacy aisles?

I was raised in a Christian nation. Nellie Gray has long passed away. We’re told that there are many, many young Americans who are pro-life. But who is there publicly and politically to defend our cause no matter what? Why is “that pill” up front and center at the prescription pick-up line?

Something is terribly wrong in this country I love so much. Dear God, what about the babies destroyed by chemicals, not in a war zone, but with a drink from a glass of water? Let’s find the women who walk down these drug store aisles to purchase that one thing from Hell they increasingly must have so immediately.

Maryella Hierholzer

Maryella Hierholzer Maryella Hierholzer is a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and did graduate work at Georgetown University. After concluding a career in the Washington area, she is now retired in Indiana where she is a teacher of adult and youth faith formation at her parish. She is also a volunteer at Catholic Charities in Fort Wayne.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up