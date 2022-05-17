Her Mom Called the Cops When She Became a Nun, How Do We Know What Pontius Pilate Said, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Mom Called Cops When She became a Nun; Now Her Work is Nationally Known – Gelsomino Del Guercio Aleteia
How Do We Know What Pontius Pilate Said? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
The Steps for Becoming a Catholic Priest, What You Need to Know – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Postmodernism Was Dead on Arrival – What’s Next? – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
How to Prepare for Heaven – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
National Eucharistic Preachers Chosen to Spread Message of Christ’s Real Presence – Joseph R. LaPlante at Our Sunday Visitor
Notes about the Nature of Things – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand
Three Pitfalls Catholics Should Avoid When Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Serving: A Blessing and a Virtue – Jonathon Fessenden at Missio Dei
Enemies of God and Man – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
A Surprising Denunciation of the Novus Ordo from Archbishop Roche – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Newly Ordained Priests and Permission to Offer the Latin Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5
Reply to Gavin Ashenden: The Evangelising Power of the Latin Mass – Joseph Shaw, J.D., at The Chairman’s Blog
