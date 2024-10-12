A Sexual Abuse Survivor’s Guide

As a survivor of clergy sex abuse, I have personally navigated the challenging journey of healing. The wounds inflicted by those entrusted with our spiritual care run deep. They affect not only our emotional and physical well-being but also our spiritual lives.

This profound hurt can shake the very foundation of our faith, and reconciling personal pain with the truth and beauty of the Catholic Faith is difficult. Moving beyond the failings of people within the Church is indeed a painful and daunting task.

I want others to know that, despite the human perfections of people within the body of Christ, the sacraments, especially the Eucharist, offer vital pathways to comfort, healing hope and renewal.

At the heart of the Catholic Faith lies the Eucharist, where we encounter the true presence of Jesus himself. Despite the pain inflicted by some within the Church, the Eucharist remains unblemished and a profound source of grace. This divine gift provides innumerable graces, bringing us strength in our weakness and hope in despair. In receiving the Eucharist, we commune with the same Christ who was betrayed, abandoned, crucified and rose to glory. Here, we can intimately unite our sufferings with Our Lord and allow him to transform our pain into something profoundly beautiful.

Other sacraments also play a crucial role in healing, offering powerful forms of spiritual nourishment.

In confession, we encounter God’s endless love, compassion, understanding, mercy and forgiveness. Even if the rest of the world fails us, God never fails and we can always bring our wounds before God. Here we can speak openly about our struggles, release our burdens and have our anger, guilt, and fear lifted.

Participation in the sacraments enables survivors of sexual abuse to reconnect with the Church as the living body of Christ. While the Church as an institution has its flaws, the sacraments offer grace, healing and a sense of belonging. Understandably, regular reception of the sacraments can be a long, painful process. However, instead of questioning why survivors aren’t receiving the sacraments or engaging in criticism, Catholics should prioritize praying for them and finding ways to support them. Compassion and practical help are far more effective in aiding their recovery.

Despite the grace offered by the sacraments, we need to humbly acknowledge the painful reality that Church leaders have often ignored and been insensitive to the needs of survivors. There have been many failures to help clerical abuse victims and, in some cases, even to prevent abuse. We need to understand how this can further complicate the challenges survivors face in remaining connected to the Catholic Faith.

But the Church is not defined by the sins of its leaders and members. The truths of the Catholic faith remain unchanging and Our Lord remains present in the sacraments. The Eucharist and the sacraments will always be a source of grace. The path forward for survivors is difficult, but there is always hope in the Church that Jesus founded. The sacraments are testimonies to his enduring presence.

For those struggling with their faith, here are some practical steps that may provide support and guidance:

Seek out a supportive community: Survivors may find it helpful to become involved with a community that understands and supports them. Your wounds should be acknowledged and your journey respected. A supportive community such as this can help offer a safe space for healing and renewal.

Engage with the sacraments regularly: While challenging, actively participating in the sacraments can be incredibly beneficial. They are unending sources of grace. Receiving the sacraments devotedly regularly involves considerable effort, including therapy and support. If in-person Mass attendance is not possible, consider watching Mass online or engaging with Catholic media. These can be great ways to “dip your toes in.”

Make a Holy Hour: If you’re not yet ready or able to fully engage with the sacraments, spending quiet time in Eucharistic Adoration can offer a sense of connection and spiritual nourishment.

Find a spiritual director or counselor: A knowledgeable, compassionate and holy spiritual director or counselor (especially one who understands trauma) can offer invaluable guidance and support to survivors and their loved ones. They can help you discern how God is working in your life and be a huge asset in your healing journey.

Immerse yourself in scripture and prayer: Daily prayer and meditation on the Scriptures can be comforting. If you don't pray the Rosary regularly already, I encourage you to make a goal of praying five decades each day for a week. Open yourself to God’s grace and see what happens.

Remember you are not alone: Connecting with others who understand your experience, whether through in-person meetings, online forums or support groups, can provide solidarity and encouragement.

Remaining a practicing Catholic after suffering from the pain of clerical abuse is undoubtedly challenging. However, receiving the sacraments can also lead the way to profound spiritual renewal, growth and healing. By staying connected to prayer, the Eucharist, and the sacraments, survivors can find the strength they need to move forward and to heal.

Wherever you are in your life and no matter what difficulties you face, pray for the grace to stay close to the sacraments. Let them be a source of healing and hope. Be reminded that, no matter how dark the night may seem, the light of Our Lord is always burning. As Pope Benedict XVI once said to me, “There is always hope!” In Christ, there is always a path forward for all of us — one of healing, hope, faith and renewal.