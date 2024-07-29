Holy Friendship Saves: Lessons From Mary, Martha and Lazarus

The friendship that Jesus had with Mary, Martha and Lazarus is the friendship that he offers us.

Faith is a relationship.

Imagine being best friends with Jesus Christ while he walked the Earth. The saints we celebrate today had that opportunity.

We know that Jesus encounters Mary, Martha and Lazarus on at least three occasions during his ministry. Once when Jesus reminded Martha about the “better part” (Luke 10:38-42); once when Lazarus died (John 11:1-44), and once when Mary anointed Jesus’ feet with oil and dried them with her hair (John 12:3).

The way that Christ speaks to both Martha and Mary also reveals their loving bond. The sadness that Jesus experienced at the death of Lazarus could only mean that they were very close friends. In fact, the message sent to Jesus concerning Lazarus’ illness is: “Master, the one you love is ill” (John 11:3). Bethany, the hometown of these three friends of Jesus, is only 2 miles from Jerusalem and also would have easily been frequented by Christ and his disciples when they journeyed to the holy city for high feast days.

The friendship that Jesus had with Mary, Martha and Lazarus is the friendship that he offers us. They shared times of trial. They shared ordinary moments and meals. There were also times that urged Christ to call them to deeper faith; and, yes, there were times of deep sadness as well as joy. To follow Jesus is to be his friend like Martha, Mary and Lazarus. In a real sense, it is to experience what they did.





Martha

We all know Martha — and have often been in her shoes, “anxious and worried about many things.” As Martha served Jesus and his disciples, she was doing a blessed thing, but she was missing out on the more important thing: giving all attention and focus to Jesus when he speaks and is present with us. Martha needed the guidance that only true friendship can give. There are occasions when God does the same with us because holy friendship transforms us.





Lazarus

When Lazarus died and Jesus arrived on the scene, both Mary and Martha were understand upset. They both told Jesus: “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died” (John 11:21, 32). They both knew that Christ was their friend but that he was also God. They knew what he was capable of.

Upon seeing the grief of Martha and Mary, we are given one of the most powerful and short lines in all of the Gospels: “And Jesus wept” (John 11:35).

God was present at their brother’s tomb, and he broke it open to reunite Lazarus with his sisters. At every funeral of every loved one we have ever met, the friendship of Jesus accomplishes the same task: He turns sadness into joy.





Mary

Finally, we know that Mary lavishly broke open an expensive bottle of perfume in order to anoint Jesus for his death. She held nothing back in showing him homage and devotion, even when others thought she went overboard, like Judas did (John 12:5). This behavior annoyed the betrayer as well as the Jewish hierarchy, who we are told wanted to kill Jesus and “plotted to kill Lazarus too” (John 12:10).

The only reason to kill Lazarus would be to quiet him. The news of the raising of Lazarus was spreading everywhere, and he was preaching the message and identity of Christ, his Lord and his friend. To follow him, we must preach like Lazarus, as well.

For us, we do not have to imagine what it would be like to be the friend of Christ. Our God died and rose from the dead so that we could meet him as a real Person today. We meet him in prayer and the sacraments — and often with a multitude of friends.

So today, remember Mary, Martha and Lazarus and remember that faith is simple: It is a relationship, a friendship that saves.