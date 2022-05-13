Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers, Jesus Without the Gospels, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Jesus Without the Gospels – Jimmy Akin

Four Ways Praying the Psalms Daily is Changing My Life – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine

Hopefully Cincinnati’s Synodal Way is Reflective of Most Faithful Catholics – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What being ‘In the World but Not Of the World’ Truly Means – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Ask Tony: Does God Forgive Deathbed Converts? – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Jots, Tittles, and the Roman Ritual – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Salem and the Smoke of Satan – George Weigel at Catholic World Report

Daughters of Saint Paul will Close Four Locations to Consolidate Mission – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Looking Back on Our Lenten Journey - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

On the Sad—but Inevitable?—Demise of the Catholic News Service – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Catholics Pray Rosary at Supreme Court Building as Angry Protesters Scream (Video) – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Pope: Abortion is Not a Lesser Evil. It is a Crime, It is Absolutely Evil – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

