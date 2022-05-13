Support the register

Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers, Jesus Without the Gospels, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Statues of Church Fathers in Moscow Photo
Tito Edwards Blogs

Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Jesus Without the Gospels – Jimmy Akin

Four Ways Praying the Psalms Daily is Changing My Life – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine

Hopefully Cincinnati’s Synodal Way is Reflective of Most Faithful Catholics – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What being ‘In the World but Not Of the World’ Truly Means – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Ask Tony: Does God Forgive Deathbed Converts? – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Jots, Tittles, and the Roman Ritual – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Salem and the Smoke of Satan – George Weigel at Catholic World Report

Daughters of Saint Paul will Close Four Locations to Consolidate Mission – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Looking Back on Our Lenten Journey - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

On the Sad—but Inevitable?—Demise of the Catholic News Service – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Catholics Pray Rosary at Supreme Court Building as Angry Protesters Scream (Video) – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Pope: Abortion is Not a Lesser Evil. It is a Crime, It is Absolutely Evil – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

