Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers, Jesus Without the Gospels, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Former Protestant Minister Authors Definitive Work on Church Fathers – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Jesus Without the Gospels – Jimmy Akin
Four Ways Praying the Psalms Daily is Changing My Life – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine
Hopefully Cincinnati’s Synodal Way is Reflective of Most Faithful Catholics – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
What being ‘In the World but Not Of the World’ Truly Means – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
Ask Tony: Does God Forgive Deathbed Converts? – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Jots, Tittles, and the Roman Ritual – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Salem and the Smoke of Satan – George Weigel at Catholic World Report
Daughters of Saint Paul will Close Four Locations to Consolidate Mission – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia
Looking Back on Our Lenten Journey - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
On the Sad—but Inevitable?—Demise of the Catholic News Service – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture
Catholics Pray Rosary at Supreme Court Building as Angry Protesters Scream (Video) – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
Pope: Abortion is Not a Lesser Evil. It is a Crime, It is Absolutely Evil – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum
