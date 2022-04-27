Eucharistic Worship Outside Mass, Group Hopes for a Catholic Parish with Anglican Traditions, and More Great Links!
Eucharistic Worship Outside Mass – D. D. Emmons at Simply Catholic
Group Hopes for Catholic Parish with Anglican Traditions – Kevin Greenlee at The Portland Catholic Sentinel
Famous Nuns of ‘Dialogue of the Carmelites’ Might Soon be Named Saints – Aleteia
How Should We Approach Scripture? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Fearing Death Is for the Pagans – Raymond Dansereau at Crisis Magazine
Tithing: How Much Are We Called To Give The Church? – Will Wright at CatholicLink
Praying with the Seven Sorrows of Mary – Bonnie Drury at Radiant Magazine
All or Nothing – Jessica Tucker at Missio Dei
Why Faith and Reason Need Each Other – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Those Catholic Men
Marital Relations in Marriages of Non-Catholics or Catholics to Non-Catholics – Fr. Z’s Blog
Our Disastrous Failure to Follow the Science – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
How Do We Get Out of This Mess? – David L. Gray
Catholic in Name Only – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
