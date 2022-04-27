Support the register

Eucharistic Worship Outside Mass, Group Hopes for a Catholic Parish with Anglican Traditions, and More Great Links!

Jesus in the Eucharist inside a Monstrance Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Sérgio Alexandre de Carvalho from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Eucharistic Worship Outside Mass – D. D. Emmons at Simply Catholic

Group Hopes for Catholic Parish with Anglican Traditions – Kevin Greenlee at The Portland Catholic Sentinel

Famous Nuns of ‘Dialogue of the Carmelites’ Might Soon be Named Saints – Aleteia

How Should We Approach Scripture? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Fearing Death Is for the Pagans – Raymond Dansereau at Crisis Magazine

Tithing: How Much Are We Called To Give The Church? – Will Wright at CatholicLink

Praying with the Seven Sorrows of Mary – Bonnie Drury at Radiant Magazine

All or Nothing – Jessica Tucker at Missio Dei

Why Faith and Reason Need Each Other – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Those Catholic Men

Marital Relations in Marriages of Non-Catholics or Catholics to Non-Catholics – Fr. Z’s Blog

Our Disastrous Failure to Follow the Science – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

How Do We Get Out of This Mess? – David L. Gray

Catholic in Name Only – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

