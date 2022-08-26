Eucharistic Miracles, Response to an Ex-Catholic/Now Baptist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Miracles! - Jimmy Akin +1

Response to an Ex-Catholic, Now Baptist – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

A Light in the Darkness: Saint Dismas Church Lies within Walls of Maximum-Security Prison - Lori Hadacek Chaplin at Our Sunday Visitor

Byzantine Nunnery Dedicated to Biblical Hannah Rediscovered in Israel – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

What is God’s Will for Your Life? - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

For Sex to Be What It Should – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Whether Man Without Grace Can Avoid Sin? - Christian B. Wagner

The Christian Attitude Toward Personal Rights – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

An Epidemic of False Witness - Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Fire Dept Christian Chaplain Fired When Discovered He Actually Believes - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

King of Ambiguity Apologizes for Social Media Post - Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

An Opponent of Vatican II Passes Away - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Vetus Ordo Shan’t Go Away & for Good Reasons; Video; Wherein Fr. Z Rants on Vetus & Novus – Fr. Z’s Blog

