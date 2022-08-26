Support the register

Eucharistic Miracles, Response to an Ex-Catholic/Now Baptist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Adoration Photo
Eucharistic Adoration Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / amaldevpwilson from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Eucharistic Miracles! - Jimmy Akin +1

Response to an Ex-Catholic, Now Baptist – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

A Light in the Darkness: Saint Dismas Church Lies within Walls of Maximum-Security Prison - Lori Hadacek Chaplin at Our Sunday Visitor

Byzantine Nunnery Dedicated to Biblical Hannah Rediscovered in Israel – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

What is God’s Will for Your Life? - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

For Sex to Be What It Should – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Whether Man Without Grace Can Avoid Sin? - Christian B. Wagner

The Christian Attitude Toward Personal Rights – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

An Epidemic of False Witness - Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Fire Dept Christian Chaplain Fired When Discovered He Actually Believes - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

King of Ambiguity Apologizes for Social Media Post - Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

An Opponent of Vatican II Passes Away - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Vetus Ordo Shan’t Go Away & for Good Reasons; Video; Wherein Fr. Z Rants on Vetus & Novus – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

