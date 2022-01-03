Eucharistic Adoration Is Drawing New Generations of Catholics, Understanding the Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Adoration is Drawing New Generations of Catholics – John Burger at Aleteia +1

Understanding the Mass: Q & A – Father Gavin Vaverek at Catholic East Texas +1

A Guide to Resources in Apologetics, Including Two New Ones – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at CatholicCulture.org

When Bad Things Happen to Good People: A Catholic Answer – Paul Chaloux, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Two Sisters become Nuns at the Same Time in Spain – Dolors Massot at Aleteia

Why I Pray the Rosary – Jeffrey Stevens at Catholic365.com

Catholic Prayer for Those Living with Depression – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Choose Generosity When God Shares His Abundance with You – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

Apologetics Begins at Home – John Clark at Credible Catholic Blog

Be Joyful when You are Persecuted – George Calleja at Catholic365.com

The Saints and Their Eucharistic Encounters with Angels – Odile Haumonte at Catholic Exchange

Three Brothers Ordained Priests on the Same Day in the Philippines – Agnès P. Legry at Aleteia

