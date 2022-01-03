Eucharistic Adoration Is Drawing New Generations of Catholics, Understanding the Mass, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Eucharistic Adoration is Drawing New Generations of Catholics – John Burger at Aleteia +1
Understanding the Mass: Q & A – Father Gavin Vaverek at Catholic East Texas +1
A Guide to Resources in Apologetics, Including Two New Ones – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at CatholicCulture.org
When Bad Things Happen to Good People: A Catholic Answer – Paul Chaloux, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Two Sisters become Nuns at the Same Time in Spain – Dolors Massot at Aleteia
Why I Pray the Rosary – Jeffrey Stevens at Catholic365.com
Catholic Prayer for Those Living with Depression – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Choose Generosity When God Shares His Abundance with You – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange
Apologetics Begins at Home – John Clark at Credible Catholic Blog
Be Joyful when You are Persecuted – George Calleja at Catholic365.com
The Saints and Their Eucharistic Encounters with Angels – Odile Haumonte at Catholic Exchange
Three Brothers Ordained Priests on the Same Day in the Philippines – Agnès P. Legry at Aleteia
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging