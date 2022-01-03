Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/eucharistic-adoration-is-drawing-new-generations-of-catholics-understanding-the-mass-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Eucharistic Adoration Is Drawing New Generations of Catholics, Understanding the Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Adoration Photo
Eucharistic Adoration Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / David Eucaristía from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Eucharistic Adoration is Drawing New Generations of Catholics – John Burger at Aleteia +1

Understanding the Mass: Q & A – Father Gavin Vaverek at Catholic East Texas +1

A Guide to Resources in Apologetics, Including Two New Ones – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at CatholicCulture.org

When Bad Things Happen to Good People: A Catholic Answer – Paul Chaloux, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Two Sisters become Nuns at the Same Time in Spain – Dolors Massot at Aleteia

Why I Pray the Rosary – Jeffrey Stevens at Catholic365.com

Catholic Prayer for Those Living with Depression – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Choose Generosity When God Shares His Abundance with You – Jeannie Ewing at Catholic Exchange

Apologetics Begins at Home – John Clark at Credible Catholic Blog

Be Joyful when You are Persecuted – George Calleja at Catholic365.com

The Saints and Their Eucharistic Encounters with Angels – Odile Haumonte at Catholic Exchange

Three Brothers Ordained Priests on the Same Day in the Philippines – Agnès P. Legry at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up