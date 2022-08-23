Confessions of a Feminist Heretic, Steve Ray Critiques the Oberammergau Passion Play With a ‘Socialist Jesus,’ and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Confessions of a Feminist Heretic – Abigail Favale at Church Life Journal +1
My Critique of the Oberammergau Passion Play with a “Socialist Jesus” and Update – Steve Ray +1
Forgive, Forgive, Forgive ... – Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei
Which Priest Spent Up To 16 Hours a Day in the Confessional? – Get Fed™
The Troops of Saint George Transforms Boys into Catholic Men – Genesius at Catholic Stand
Summus Pontifex? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Ask Father: Consecration of Bishops When There Is No Pope – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Genesis of Gender – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
The Story of Scripture in the Letters of St. Paul – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
Meditation on the Vestments of the Mass – Father Michael Müller at Tan·Direction
Inculturation: A Wrong Turn – Part I: Introduction & Background – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Inviting Us to Participate in Sin – Wendell Hull at Crisis Magazine
Summer Outdoors: The Athletic Skort - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog
Luxembourg Synod calls for “Gay Marriage” – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging