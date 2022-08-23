Confessions of a Feminist Heretic, Steve Ray Critiques the Oberammergau Passion Play With a ‘Socialist Jesus,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Confessions of a Feminist Heretic – Abigail Favale at Church Life Journal +1

My Critique of the Oberammergau Passion Play with a “Socialist Jesus” and Update – Steve Ray +1

Forgive, Forgive, Forgive ... – Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei

Which Priest Spent Up To 16 Hours a Day in the Confessional? – Get Fed™

The Troops of Saint George Transforms Boys into Catholic Men – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Summus Pontifex? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Ask Father: Consecration of Bishops When There Is No Pope – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Genesis of Gender – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Story of Scripture in the Letters of St. Paul – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Meditation on the Vestments of the Mass – Father Michael Müller at Tan·Direction

Inculturation: A Wrong Turn – Part I: Introduction & Background – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Inviting Us to Participate in Sin – Wendell Hull at Crisis Magazine

Summer Outdoors: The Athletic Skort - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Luxembourg Synod calls for “Gay Marriage” – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

