Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/confessions-of-a-feminist-heretic-steve-ray-critiques-the-oberammergau-passion-play-with-a-socialist-jesus-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Confessions of a Feminist Heretic, Steve Ray Critiques the Oberammergau Passion Play With a ‘Socialist Jesus,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Word Feminism Typed on a Typewriter Photo
The Word Feminism Typed on a Typewriter Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Markus Winkler from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Confessions of a Feminist Heretic – Abigail Favale at Church Life Journal +1

My Critique of the Oberammergau Passion Play with a “Socialist Jesus” and Update – Steve Ray +1

Forgive, Forgive, Forgive ... – Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei

Which Priest Spent Up To 16 Hours a Day in the Confessional? – Get Fed™

The Troops of Saint George Transforms Boys into Catholic Men – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Summus Pontifex? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Ask Father: Consecration of Bishops When There Is No Pope – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Genesis of Gender – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

The Story of Scripture in the Letters of St. Paul – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Meditation on the Vestments of the Mass – Father Michael Müller at Tan·Direction

Inculturation: A Wrong Turn – Part I: Introduction & Background – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Inviting Us to Participate in Sin – Wendell Hull at Crisis Magazine

Summer Outdoors: The Athletic Skort - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Luxembourg Synod calls for “Gay Marriage” – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up