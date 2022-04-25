Can Catholics be Registered at Two Parishes, Archbishop Peña Parra: Reporting Corruption Risked ‘Reputational Damage’, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Can Catholics be Registered at Two Parishes? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Archbishop Peña Parra: Reporting Corruption Risked ‘Reputational Damage’ – The Pillar

We Need a Strong Revival of the 40 Hours Devotion and We Need It Now – Fr. Z’s Blog

Sloth – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei

The Catholic Monasteries that Invented Our Favorite Cheeses – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia

The Holy Face of Jesus Devotion – Julie at Catholic365

Evangelists Needed, No Prior Experience Required – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

30-Day Devotional to Our Lady Enthralls Readers with True Stories – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Hearing and Discerning the Voice of God – Teresa Tomeo at Catholic Exchange

Tips for Navigating the Modern Dating Culture From an Unlikely Source – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine

Knowing Yourself and Overcoming Addictions (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

Out of a Clear Blue Sky – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Military Preparedness Is Not a Sin – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

