Can Catholics be Registered at Two Parishes, Archbishop Peña Parra: Reporting Corruption Risked ‘Reputational Damage’, and More Great Links!
Can Catholics be Registered at Two Parishes? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
Archbishop Peña Parra: Reporting Corruption Risked ‘Reputational Damage’ – The Pillar
We Need a Strong Revival of the 40 Hours Devotion and We Need It Now – Fr. Z’s Blog
Sloth – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei
The Catholic Monasteries that Invented Our Favorite Cheeses – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia
The Holy Face of Jesus Devotion – Julie at Catholic365
Evangelists Needed, No Prior Experience Required – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
30-Day Devotional to Our Lady Enthralls Readers with True Stories – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Hearing and Discerning the Voice of God – Teresa Tomeo at Catholic Exchange
Tips for Navigating the Modern Dating Culture From an Unlikely Source – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine
Knowing Yourself and Overcoming Addictions (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman
Out of a Clear Blue Sky – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing
Military Preparedness Is Not a Sin – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
