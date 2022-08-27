Support the register

Blueberries, What Hobbies Are Permitted on Sunday, and More Great Links!

Blueberries - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song +1

Ask Father: What Hobbies are Permitted on Sundays? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

A Great Prayer Tool for Catholic Professionals – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Study Finds Catholic Spirituality Helps Mental Health – uCatholic

Could Your Suffering be a Gift for Someone Else? – Melissa Presser at Missio Dei

A Catholic Man 24/7, Beyond Sunday; Video and Podcast - The Catholic Gentleman

Mosan Masterpieces: Phylacteries of Hugo de Walcourt - Kinga Lipinska at Liturgical Arts Journal

Existence Is a Whodunnit - Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Are Bartholomew and Nathanael the Same Person in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Holy Spirit and God’s Great Mercy – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

We’re Ignoring a Root Cause of Our Problems (Breakdown of Marriage and the Family) – Nathan Schlueter at Crisis Magazine

Dissident Priests Helped Establish Group Supporting LGBT Activism and Abortion – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

Top Off Spring with the Perfect Hat – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Bishop Robert Barron’s Theology of Nolite Audire Eos - David L. Gray

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

