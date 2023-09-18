Best Catholic Graphic Novels for Kids, What Is the Significance of Mary’s Name, the Miraculous Healing of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Best Catholic Graphic Novels for Kids – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics Blog

What is the Significance of Mary’s Name? – Get Fed™

History, Novena, and the Miraculous Healing of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux – Scott Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog: All Roads Lead To Rome Blog

A Calendrical Tapestry: The Ecclesiastical Ranking of Feasts – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange

The Zealous Cardinal: The Inspiring Life and Legacy of Saint Peter Damian – Catholic365 Blog

Because We Can’t Be Happy on Our Own: Prayer as Communal – Father Peter John Cameron, O.P., at Aleteia

Fighting Terrorism Like a Catholic Barbarian – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Remember 9/11? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Chorus Angelorum: The “Ideologues” Sing – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

What Opponents of Liturgical Peace Were Saying in 2017 about Summorum Pontificum – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

