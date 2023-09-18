Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-september-18-2023-rso0bpfj

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Best Catholic Graphic Novels for Kids, What Is the Significance of Mary’s Name, the Miraculous Healing of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jesus Christ Graphic Novel Walking on Water Miracle Love Hope Photo
Jesus Christ Graphic Novel Walking on Water Miracle Love Hope Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Chil Vera / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Best Catholic Graphic Novels for Kids – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics Blog

What is the Significance of Mary’s Name? – Get Fed™

History, Novena, and the Miraculous Healing of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux – Scott Smith, J.D., at The Scott Smith Blog: All Roads Lead To Rome Blog

A Calendrical Tapestry: The Ecclesiastical Ranking of Feasts – Phillip Campbell at Catholic Exchange

The Zealous Cardinal: The Inspiring Life and Legacy of Saint Peter Damian – Catholic365 Blog

Because We Can’t Be Happy on Our Own: Prayer as Communal – Father Peter John Cameron, O.P., at Aleteia

Fighting Terrorism Like a Catholic Barbarian – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Remember 9/11? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Chorus Angelorum: The “Ideologues” Sing – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

What Opponents of Liturgical Peace Were Saying in 2017 about Summorum Pontificum – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up