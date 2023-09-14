Must-Read Catholic Books, God Reveals His Plan for the Virgin Mary to the Angels, Death Date of Ulma Family Seen as Significant, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Must-Read Catholic Books – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365 Blog
God Reveals His Plan for the Virgin Mary to the Angels – Venerable Mary of Agreda via Tan·Direction Blog
Death Date of Ulma Family Seen as Significant (Interview & Photos) – Aleteia
How to Simply Achieve Noble Beauty, Simplicity & Romanitas in Altar Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
What Does Freedom Mean To Me? – Tom Thomas at Catholic Stand
Mexican Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Laws at Behest of US-Funded Group – Matthew Cullinan Hoffman at The Catholic World Report
The Pseudo-Primitive, Pseudo-Childlike Art of Rupnik – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Synod on Synodality: A Poem by ChatGPT – Fr. Z’s Blog
Knowing Your Shape: Which of the Five are You? – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
Teilhard de Chardin: A Key to Understanding Our Jesuit Pope – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging