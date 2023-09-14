Support the register

Must-Read Catholic Books, God Reveals His Plan for the Virgin Mary to the Angels, Death Date of Ulma Family Seen as Significant, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Must-Read Catholic Books – The Catholic Philadelphian at Catholic365 Blog

God Reveals His Plan for the Virgin Mary to the Angels – Venerable Mary of Agreda via Tan·Direction Blog

Death Date of Ulma Family Seen as Significant (Interview & Photos) – Aleteia

How to Simply Achieve Noble Beauty, Simplicity & Romanitas in Altar Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What Does Freedom Mean To Me? – Tom Thomas at Catholic Stand

Mexican Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion Laws at Behest of US-Funded Group – Matthew Cullinan Hoffman at The Catholic World Report

The Pseudo-Primitive, Pseudo-Childlike Art of Rupnik – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Synod on Synodality: A Poem by ChatGPT – Fr. Z’s Blog

Knowing Your Shape: Which of the Five are You? – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Teilhard de Chardin: A Key to Understanding Our Jesuit Pope – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog

