What Is the Oldest Parish in the 13 Colonies, What Happens When a Person Is Blessed by a Priest, Byzantine New Year, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Colonial Flag’
‘Colonial Flag’ (photo: Gordon Johnson / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What is the Oldest Parish in the 13 Colonies? – Get Fed™ Blog

What Happens When a Person is Blessed by a Priest? Spiritual and Temporal Benefits – Father Ralph Weimann at CatholicLink Blog

Byzantine New Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Four Saints Who Survived Horrific Storms and Droughts – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

What Catholics Told Me – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Cosi Fan Tutti – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Is Teilhard de Chardin being Rehabilitated and Who is That, Anyway? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Love Letters to the Liturgy: The Communion Rail – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

The Yin and the Yang – Ben Butera at The American Catholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

