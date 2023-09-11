What Is the Oldest Parish in the 13 Colonies, What Happens When a Person Is Blessed by a Priest, Byzantine New Year, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What is the Oldest Parish in the 13 Colonies? – Get Fed™ Blog
What Happens When a Person is Blessed by a Priest? Spiritual and Temporal Benefits – Father Ralph Weimann at CatholicLink Blog
Byzantine New Year – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Four Saints Who Survived Horrific Storms and Droughts – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
What Catholics Told Me – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
Cosi Fan Tutti – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Is Teilhard de Chardin being Rehabilitated and Who is That, Anyway? – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Love Letters to the Liturgy: The Communion Rail – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand
The Yin and the Yang – Ben Butera at The American Catholic
