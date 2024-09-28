Healing Transforms New Age Atheist to Catholic Influencer, Can I Mow on Sundays, God Wants Even Your Wounds, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Miraculous Healing Transforms New Age Atheist Into Popular Catholic Author – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

Can I Mow on Sundays? – The Catholic Gentleman

God Wants Even Your Wounds – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Souls (Th)at Risk – A Treasure To Be Shared

Why Love Your Wife? 10 Reasons To Choose Love Over Lust – Steven Pokorny at Catholic Link

The Eucharistic Miracle of Siena – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

The First American Saint – Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote

Manufactura Vesti Clero (Krakow, Poland) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Two Hundred Thousand Visit Pakistan Marian Shrine – Shafique Khokhar at Asia News

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

How To Find Your Soulmate with Christian Matchmaker Alessandra Conti – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Images in Smoke: The Supernatural and 9/11 – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

3 Surprising Facts About Pontius Pilate’s Life You Probably Never Learned – George Ryan at ChurchPOP