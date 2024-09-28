Support the register

Healing Transforms New Age Atheist to Catholic Influencer, Can I Mow on Sundays, God Wants Even Your Wounds, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Flowers’
‘Flowers’ (photo: Pexels / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Miraculous Healing Transforms New Age Atheist Into Popular Catholic Author – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

Can I Mow on Sundays? – The Catholic Gentleman

God Wants Even Your Wounds – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Souls (Th)at Risk – A Treasure To Be Shared

Why Love Your Wife? 10 Reasons To Choose Love Over Lust – Steven Pokorny at Catholic Link

The Eucharistic Miracle of Siena – Blessed Carlo Acutis via Highway to Heaven

The First American Saint – Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote

Manufactura Vesti Clero (Krakow, Poland) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Two Hundred Thousand Visit Pakistan Marian Shrine – Shafique Khokhar at Asia News

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

How To Find Your Soulmate with Christian Matchmaker Alessandra Conti – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Images in Smoke: The Supernatural and 9/11 – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

3 Surprising Facts About Pontius Pilate’s Life You Probably Never Learned – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

