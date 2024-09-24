Why Michael Knowles Reverted to Catholicism, The American Boniface, Neanderthals in Genesis, and More Great Links!
Why Michael Knowles Reverted To Catholicism – Michael Knowles
The American Boniface – Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote
Neanderthals in Genesis? (Weird Questions) – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World
The Weeping Statue Of Syracuse – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
Exorcist Diary: The New Morning Star – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary
The Choice Between Love of God and Love of Self – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine
Why All the Fuss About Latin? Because It is Fruitful for Catholics and for Civilisation – Thomas Colsy at Catholic Herald
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The Jew Who Supports the Gospels – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine
Private Judgment – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism
Do Catholics Believe In The Prosperity Gospel? – Joseph Hollcraft, Ph.D., at Catholic Link
Exorcists Reveal How the Occult Creeps Into Daily Life – And How to Spot It – George Ryan at ChurchPOP
