Vatican Approves Devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at Shrine of Pellevoisin, Casket of Potential Minnesota Saint Exhumed, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘St. Peter’
‘St. Peter’ (photo: Dominique Devroye / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Vatican Approves Devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at Shrine of Pellevoisin, France – Vatican News

Casket of Potential Minnesota Saint Exhumed – Diocese of Duluth

God’s Icon – The Shroud of Turin – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Rite

Work as Worship – Cale Clarke at Catholic Answers Magazine

Our Lady of Pellevoisin, France – John Carpenter at Divine Mysteries and Miracles

Our Lady and the Seven Sorrows – Michael Haynes at Per Mariam

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Why Work Matters: Catholics and Labor Day – Russell M. Lawson at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Gospel of Work – Saint Pope John Paul II via The Catholic Thing

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

What We Celebrate On Labor Day – Father Roger Landry at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Humanities Teacher

Chesterton Academy of the Incarnation is seeking a passionate and dedicated teacher for the 2025-2026 academic year to teach history and literature. The ability to teach Introductory Latin or other foreign language is a benefit. The ideal candidate will have a background in teaching humanities, experience with the socratic method, a dedication to the Catholic faith in their daily lives, and a commitment to fostering a love of learning in a classical education environment.

