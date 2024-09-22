Vatican Approves Devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at Shrine of Pellevoisin, Casket of Potential Minnesota Saint Exhumed, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Vatican Approves Devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at Shrine of Pellevoisin, France – Vatican News
Casket of Potential Minnesota Saint Exhumed – Diocese of Duluth
God’s Icon – The Shroud of Turin – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Rite
Work as Worship – Cale Clarke at Catholic Answers Magazine
Our Lady of Pellevoisin, France – John Carpenter at Divine Mysteries and Miracles
Our Lady and the Seven Sorrows – Michael Haynes at Per Mariam
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Why Work Matters: Catholics and Labor Day – Russell M. Lawson at Catholic Exchange
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
The Gospel of Work – Saint Pope John Paul II via The Catholic Thing
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards
What We Celebrate On Labor Day – Father Roger Landry at Integrated Catholic Life
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging