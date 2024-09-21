Support the register

Beheading of St. John the Baptist, Can an Exorcist Ask Demon Questions, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Giovanni di Paolo, “St. John the Baptist in Prison Visited by Two Disciples,” ca. 1455-1460
Feast of the Beheading of Saint John the Baptist: Corruption Exposed – Fr. Z’s Blog

Can an Exorcist Ask Demon Questions? – Full Sheen Ahead

The Rules of Discernment: A Practical Guide – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Unbelievable Life and Witness of Saint Mariam Baouardy, the Arab Rose – Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report

Tradition to a Protestant – Parker Manning at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Saint Who Was a Pear-Thief . . . – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

A Husband’s Place: Forging Peace in the Home – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

What Does It Mean to Be Catholic? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

The Seven Weirdest Bible Stories They Didn’t Teach You in Sunday School – The Editors at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

