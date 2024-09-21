Beheading of St. John the Baptist, Can an Exorcist Ask Demon Questions, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Feast of the Beheading of Saint John the Baptist: Corruption Exposed – Fr. Z’s Blog

Can an Exorcist Ask Demon Questions? – Full Sheen Ahead

The Rules of Discernment: A Practical Guide – Megan Hjelmstad at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Unbelievable Life and Witness of Saint Mariam Baouardy, the Arab Rose – Dawn Beutner at Catholic World Report

Tradition to a Protestant – Parker Manning at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Saint Who Was a Pear-Thief . . . – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

A Husband’s Place: Forging Peace in the Home – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

What Does It Mean to Be Catholic? – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

The Seven Weirdest Bible Stories They Didn’t Teach You in Sunday School – The Editors at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit