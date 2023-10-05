How the Holy Spirit Saved the Heart of a Lonely Widower, How Do I Bring a Non-Catholic Friend to Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How the Holy Spirit Saved the Heart of a Lonely Widower – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Guardian Angel to the Rescue! – Patti Maguire Armstrong

How Do I Bring a Non-Catholic Friend to Mass? – Get Fed™

Meekness Isn't Weakness: Finding Strength in the Power of the Beatitudes - George Ryan at Church Pop

Proclaiming the Good News: One Filipino Family’s Call to Missionary Life – Joseph Summers at Ignitum Today

Pro-lifers on Trial and the Denial of Reality – Monica Miller at Crisis Magazine

Is Catholicism a Cult? - Shane Schaetzel at Real Clear Catholic

The Purpose of the Communion Rail – Emily Berns at Catholic365

Saint Jerome with Pope Saint Damasus in the Ordering of the Roman Rite – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis, Cardinal Ricard, and a Stern “Call to Action” – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

