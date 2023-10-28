Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-october-28-2023-dl96fw4j

Where in the World Are Permanent Deacons, What You Can Do to Beat Scrupulosity, What Do the Different Liturgical Colors Mean, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

'Deacons' (photo: cvelazquez / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Where in the World are Permanent Deacons? – Luke Coppen and Brendan Hodge at The Pillar

Over-Scrupulous in Striving for Perfection? What You Can Do to Beat It – George Ryan at Church Pop Blog

What Do the Different Liturgical Colors Mean? – Get Fed™ Blog

There is No Time Like The Present – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

I’ll Be Doing Opus Dei No Matter What – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Twenty Two Years On, 9/11 – Will Ross at Will Ross Official Blog

‘Outing’ the Bad Catholic Project – Father Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog

Clash of the Titans: Strickland vs. Martin – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

Archbishop Fernández Clarifications Clarify the Clarity of the Clearness Clarified – Fr. Z’s Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

