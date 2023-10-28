Where in the World Are Permanent Deacons, What You Can Do to Beat Scrupulosity, What Do the Different Liturgical Colors Mean, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Where in the World are Permanent Deacons? – Luke Coppen and Brendan Hodge at The Pillar
Over-Scrupulous in Striving for Perfection? What You Can Do to Beat It – George Ryan at Church Pop Blog
What Do the Different Liturgical Colors Mean? – Get Fed™ Blog
There is No Time Like The Present – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand
I’ll Be Doing Opus Dei No Matter What – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine
Twenty Two Years On, 9/11 – Will Ross at Will Ross Official Blog
‘Outing’ the Bad Catholic Project – Father Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog
Clash of the Titans: Strickland vs. Martin – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog
Archbishop Fernández Clarifications Clarify the Clarity of the Clearness Clarified – Fr. Z’s Blog
