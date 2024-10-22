Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-october-22-2024-cy12nyk8

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Transformation of a Dining Hall Into Our Lady Star of the Sea Chapel, Nun Declares How to Combat the Powers of Darkness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Old Dining Hall’
‘Old Dining Hall’ (photo: Peter H / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Transformation of a Dining Hall into Our Lady Star of the Sea Chapel – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Nun Declares How to Combat the Powers of Darkness – Migi Fabara at ChurchPOP

The Degrees of Prayer: Don’t Turn Back – Glenn Dickinson at Catholic Spiritual Direction

What Does an Upside-Down Cross Mean? – Hector Molina at Catholic Answers Magazine

Here’s What We Can Do – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Ukraine: The Apparitions of Ternopil – John Carpenter at Divine Mysteries and Miracles

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Lombardi’s Legend – Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Secret Dating App Tips – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Does God Really Hear My Prayers? – Doctor Edward and Beth Sri at Catholic Link

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tolkien’s Paradise – Robert Lazu Kmita, Ph.D.

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up