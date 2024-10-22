Transformation of a Dining Hall Into Our Lady Star of the Sea Chapel, Nun Declares How to Combat the Powers of Darkness, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Transformation of a Dining Hall into Our Lady Star of the Sea Chapel – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Nun Declares How to Combat the Powers of Darkness – Migi Fabara at ChurchPOP

The Degrees of Prayer: Don’t Turn Back – Glenn Dickinson at Catholic Spiritual Direction

What Does an Upside-Down Cross Mean? – Hector Molina at Catholic Answers Magazine

Here’s What We Can Do – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Ukraine: The Apparitions of Ternopil – John Carpenter at Divine Mysteries and Miracles

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Lombardi’s Legend – Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Secret Dating App Tips – Lila Rose

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Does God Really Hear My Prayers? – Doctor Edward and Beth Sri at Catholic Link

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tolkien’s Paradise – Robert Lazu Kmita, Ph.D.