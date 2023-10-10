Support the register

Walking Together, High School Football Team Sings Ave Maria After Each Game, Which Saint Rested Her Hands in Lap of Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Walking Together’
Walking Together – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

High School Football Team Sings Ave Maria After Every Game, Honoring Mary – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop

Which Saint Rested Her Hands in the Lap of Our Lady? – Get Fed™

Re-Christianising England: Walsingham and Sacred Geography – A. Joseph R. Shaw, D.Phil, at One Peter 5

Spiritual Warfare: Part I – The Angelic Army – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

Who Do You See as a Leper? – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Fathers of the Church Clarify Guardian Angels – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

The Evils of Latinization: Chaos in Kerala – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

What Latin Catholics can Learn about Synodality from the Eastern Catholic Churches – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

