Walking Together, High School Football Team Sings Ave Maria After Each Game, Which Saint Rested Her Hands in Lap of Mary, and More Great Links!
Walking Together – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
High School Football Team Sings Ave Maria After Every Game, Honoring Mary – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop
Which Saint Rested Her Hands in the Lap of Our Lady? – Get Fed™
Re-Christianising England: Walsingham and Sacred Geography – A. Joseph R. Shaw, D.Phil, at One Peter 5
Spiritual Warfare: Part I – The Angelic Army – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est
Who Do You See as a Leper? – Genesius at Catholic Stand
Fathers of the Church Clarify Guardian Angels – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia
The Evils of Latinization: Chaos in Kerala – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
What Latin Catholics can Learn about Synodality from the Eastern Catholic Churches – Ines Angeli Murzaku at The Catholic World Report
