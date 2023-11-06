10 Prescriptions for a Strong Family, How the Supernatural Power of Fasting and the Rosary Can End Wars and Obtain Peace, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Ten Prescriptions for a Strong Family – Bill Donohue at CatholicLink
How the Supernatural Power of Fasting and the Rosary Can End Wars and Obtain Peace – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop
Saint Hildegard’s Radically Simple Approach to Church Renewal – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Sacrifice Makes Us Holy – Doctor Richard Clements at Word on Fire
Man and Woman Shouldn’t Bike Alone: Advice for a Great Marriage – Sarah G. Taliun at Radiant Magazine
Why and How We Must Give Ourselves to God – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Comforting the Disturbed and Disturbing the Comfortable – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand
100% Proof Spirits? G.K. Chesterton and Belief in Ghosts – Steven Tucker at Crisis Magazine
French Cardinal Lustiger ‘Remained Jewish, as did the Apostles’ – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar
The Rupnik Case: How is This Still Happening? – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing
