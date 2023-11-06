Support the register

10 Prescriptions for a Strong Family, How the Supernatural Power of Fasting and the Rosary Can End Wars and Obtain Peace, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Father and Daughter’
‘Father and Daughter’ (photo: Daniela Dimitrova / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Ten Prescriptions for a Strong Family – Bill Donohue at CatholicLink

How the Supernatural Power of Fasting and the Rosary Can End Wars and Obtain Peace – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop

Saint Hildegard’s Radically Simple Approach to Church Renewal – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Sacrifice Makes Us Holy – Doctor Richard Clements at Word on Fire

Man and Woman Shouldn’t Bike Alone: Advice for a Great Marriage – Sarah G. Taliun at Radiant Magazine

Why and How We Must Give Ourselves to God – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Comforting the Disturbed and Disturbing the Comfortable – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand

100% Proof Spirits? G.K. Chesterton and Belief in Ghosts – Steven Tucker at Crisis Magazine

French Cardinal Lustiger ‘Remained Jewish, as did the Apostles’ – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

The Rupnik Case: How is This Still Happening? – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

