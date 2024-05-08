Support the register

Why Faith Matters, Catholic Action in the Church, Strategies for Spiritual Warfare, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why Faith Matters – H.W. Crocker, III, at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Action in the Church – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Strategies for Spiritual Warfare – The Catholic Gentleman

Ask Father: Why Do People Today Freak Out about Exorcisms? – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Miracle That Led to the Beatification of Blessed Conchita – Michelle Miller at Magis Center

God’s Will for Your Life: An Exercise with Saint Joseph – Julia Wade at Catholic Exchange

Mary’s Heart – Jeffrey Bruno at Words & Pictures

The Hidden Truths Behind Saint Joseph’s Quiet Fatherhood – Patrick Blonski at Catholic Link

The Legend of Saint Philip the Apostle – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Feast of Saint Joseph the Worker – Catholics for Catholics

Consolation In Prayer and Activation Through Mercy – Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Remains of the Basilica of Santa Maria Antiqua in the Roman Forum – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

It’s Mary’s Month: How Will You Honor Her? – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes

Our Lady of Guadalupe: the Stories Behind the Story – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

The Fullness of Life: Bishop Erik Varden’s Resurrection of Chastity – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Go to BIG PULPIT for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – BIG PULPIT

The Radiant Lily Flower – Saint Ildephonsus of Toledo via Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

1 May: Feast of Saint Jeremiah, Old Testament Prophet – Fr. Z’s Blog

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X(Twitter) - Tito Edwards

Joseph and Discovering a Deeper Work – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

