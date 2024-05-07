Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-may-7-2024-1hckwzz8

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

I Love You Jesus, Engaging the Church Suffering, Released and Healed Through Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Prayer’
‘Prayer’ (photo: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

I Love You Jesus – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Engaging the Church Suffering – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

Released and Healed Through Prayer – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Burdens – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand

Piety and Virtue – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Pius V’s Memorable Conversation With a ... Donkey? – Get Fed

The Roman Basilica of Santa Francesca Romana, Santa Maria Nova – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Peace Rooted in Love – Jane Korvemaker at Missio Dei

Seizing the Day the Christian Way – Daniel Fitzpatrick at Catholic Exchange

Being Close to Jesus Means Being Close to Mary – Scott W. Hahn, Ph.D., at Angelus News

Hymn of the Week: The Strife Is O’er – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

The Difference between Moral Obligation and Self-Will – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at New Oxford Review

Virtue. Valor. Purpose. – Dad29

Go to BIG PULPIT for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – BIG PULPIT

Saint Jerome (Circa 343-420) Versus “Faith Alone” – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Pius V, Pope – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X(Twitter) - Tito Edwards

Cardinal Announces Potential 2025 Canonization for Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati – uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up