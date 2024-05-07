I Love You Jesus, Engaging the Church Suffering, Released and Healed Through Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

I Love You Jesus – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Engaging the Church Suffering – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

Released and Healed Through Prayer – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Burdens – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand

Piety and Virtue – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Pius V’s Memorable Conversation With a ... Donkey? – Get Fed

The Roman Basilica of Santa Francesca Romana, Santa Maria Nova – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Peace Rooted in Love – Jane Korvemaker at Missio Dei

Seizing the Day the Christian Way – Daniel Fitzpatrick at Catholic Exchange

Being Close to Jesus Means Being Close to Mary – Scott W. Hahn, Ph.D., at Angelus News

Hymn of the Week: The Strife Is O’er – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

The Difference between Moral Obligation and Self-Will – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at New Oxford Review

Virtue. Valor. Purpose. – Dad29

Go to BIG PULPIT for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – BIG PULPIT

Saint Jerome (Circa 343-420) Versus “Faith Alone” – David Armstrong at Biblical Evidence for Catholicism

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Pius V, Pope – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X(Twitter) - Tito Edwards

Cardinal Announces Potential 2025 Canonization for Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati – uCatholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT