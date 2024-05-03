The Dynamic Interplay Between Liturgy and Personal Prayer, The Secret of Sinners and Saints, and More Great Links!
Grace Unveiled: The Dynamic Interplay Between Liturgy and Personal Prayer – David Torkington at Saint Dominic's Media
Out of Egypt: the Iconographic Tradition and the First Great Empire – Hilary White, Ph.D., at The Sacred Images Project
The Radical Choice: The Secret of Sinners and Saints – Joe McClane
8 Ways to Honor Mary This May – Maria Cintorino at Radiant Magazine
What is the Most Fundamental Christian Prayer in the Bible? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Saint Catherine of Siena – Catholics for Catholics
God Dwells Within Us – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei
3 Reasons It’s Good to Be a Catholic: A Reflection from a Recent Convert – Domonkos Pulay and ChurchPOP
Saint Pius V Was a Holy and Generous Pope Who Served the Poor – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The “San Filippo Neri” Chasuble by Sacra Domus Aurea – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Go to BIG PULPIT for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – BIG PULPIT
3 Ways to Practice Your Faith at Work Like St. Joseph – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X(Twitter) - Tito Edwards
An Altarpiece of Saint Peter Martyr – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT
