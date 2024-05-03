Support the register

The Dynamic Interplay Between Liturgy and Personal Prayer, The Secret of Sinners and Saints, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Liturgy and Prayer Church Beauty Photo (photo: Dimitris Vetsikas / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Grace Unveiled: The Dynamic Interplay Between Liturgy and Personal Prayer – David Torkington at Saint Dominic's Media

Out of Egypt: the Iconographic Tradition and the First Great Empire – Hilary White, Ph.D., at The Sacred Images Project

The Radical Choice: The Secret of Sinners and Saints – Joe McClane

8 Ways to Honor Mary This May – Maria Cintorino at Radiant Magazine

What is the Most Fundamental Christian Prayer in the Bible? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Saint Catherine of Siena – Catholics for Catholics

God Dwells Within Us – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

3 Reasons It’s Good to Be a Catholic: A Reflection from a Recent Convert – Domonkos Pulay and ChurchPOP

Saint Pius V Was a Holy and Generous Pope Who Served the Poor – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The “San Filippo Neri” Chasuble by Sacra Domus Aurea – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to BIG PULPIT for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – BIG PULPIT

3 Ways to Practice Your Faith at Work Like St. Joseph – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

An Altarpiece of Saint Peter Martyr – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BIG PULPIT

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

