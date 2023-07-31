Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-31-2023-et8mr1a0

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Five Secret Rituals Priests Do at Mass, the Heady Sport of Violating the Principle of Non-Contradiction, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Priest Mass Catholic Rite Thurifer Incense Ritual Sacrament Holy Blessed Prayers Liturgy Church Cathedral Basilica Photo
Priest Mass Catholic Rite Thurifer Incense Ritual Sacrament Holy Blessed Prayers Liturgy Church Cathedral Basilica Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by radek drbohlav / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Five Secret Rituals Priests do at Mass – Gary Sullivan at Catholic365 Blog

The Heady Sport of Violating the Principle of Non-Contradiction – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog

Design For a New Carmelite Monastery in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal Blog

That Dangerous Catholic Court – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

God’s Solution to Eradicate Human Trafficking – Ed Van Buskirk at Catholic Exchange

Leaving Barbieland – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog

Social Contagion: The Trans Kids Wave – Catholic Vote Blog

A Day At Auschwitz – Charlie Johnson at Catholic Stand

Persecution Continues: TLM Forbidden at St. John Vianney’s Shrine in France – Fr. Z’s Blog

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up