Five Secret Rituals Priests Do at Mass, the Heady Sport of Violating the Principle of Non-Contradiction, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Five Secret Rituals Priests do at Mass – Gary Sullivan at Catholic365 Blog
The Heady Sport of Violating the Principle of Non-Contradiction – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog
Design For a New Carmelite Monastery in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal Blog
That Dangerous Catholic Court – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine
God’s Solution to Eradicate Human Trafficking – Ed Van Buskirk at Catholic Exchange
Leaving Barbieland – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both Blog
Social Contagion: The Trans Kids Wave – Catholic Vote Blog
A Day At Auschwitz – Charlie Johnson at Catholic Stand
Persecution Continues: TLM Forbidden at St. John Vianney’s Shrine in France – Fr. Z’s Blog
For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging