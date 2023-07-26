Support the register

The Most Shocking Thing I Have Read in Many Months, World Youth Day and Converting Everyone to Christ, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Most Shocking Thing I have Read in Many Months – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

World Youth Day and Converting Everyone to Christ – Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., at Word on Fire Blog

Before and After: Saint Helen’s Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal Blog

Pope Pius X and Frequent Communion – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction Blog

A Pure Heart Only Desires One Thing – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Sweden Gains Shrine to Mary, Mother of Persecuted Christians – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

The Christian Imperative for Community – Francisco Zuniga at Crisis Magazine

InConsistent Life Ethic: Review of Church’s Best-Kept Secret – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

Thomas Aquinas on Bad Prelates – Ed Feser, Ph.D.

What is a Climbing Wall Doing in Vienna’s Cathedral? – Heute via Catholic Conclave Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

