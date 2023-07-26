The Most Shocking Thing I Have Read in Many Months, World Youth Day and Converting Everyone to Christ, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Most Shocking Thing I have Read in Many Months – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

World Youth Day and Converting Everyone to Christ – Bishop Robert E. Barron, S.T.D., at Word on Fire Blog

Before and After: Saint Helen’s Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal Blog

Pope Pius X and Frequent Communion – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction Blog

A Pure Heart Only Desires One Thing – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Sweden Gains Shrine to Mary, Mother of Persecuted Christians – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

The Christian Imperative for Community – Francisco Zuniga at Crisis Magazine

InConsistent Life Ethic: Review of Church’s Best-Kept Secret – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

Thomas Aquinas on Bad Prelates – Ed Feser, Ph.D.

What is a Climbing Wall Doing in Vienna’s Cathedral? – Heute via Catholic Conclave Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit