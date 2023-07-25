Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-july-25-2023-mn7cmpw6

Catholic University Scientists Make Discovery on Parkinson’s, I Remember This, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Marathon Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by 995645 from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Catholic University Scientists Make Discovery on Parkinson’s – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

I Remember This – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

A Prayer for Eucharistic Revival – Padre Pio Press

The Rich Symbolism in Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s Ancient Icon Explained – Cleiton Ramos at Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Hidden Heroes of Spirituality: The Inspiring Life of Medieval Anchorites – uCatholic

Example Fundraising Letter Written by ChatGPT for John Paul II Healing Center – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

How to Plant Christendom in Your Parish Community Next Year – Danielle Heckenkamp at One Peter 5

New Breviary for Corpus Christi: Eight Composers Selected by Sir James MacMillan – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

One Way Technology Will Benefit The Catholic Church – Dominique Seraphin at CatholicLink Blog

A Chasuble From the Year 1420 – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

We Need to Discuss Just War Theory – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

