How to Reverently Dispose of Broken Blessed Objects, St. John Bosco’s Prayer to the Virgin Mary Against Demonic Spirits, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

How to Reverently Dispose of Broken Blessed Objects: Priest Explains How – Harumi Suzuki and Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP Blog

Saint John Bosco’s Prayer to the Virgin Mary against Demonic Spirits – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Historical Images of Corpus Christi Processions, from Sharon Kabel – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Seven Recent Books on Putting the Eucharist at the Center of Your Life – Kathy Schiffer at The Catholic World Report

Venerable Louis of Granada on Overcoming Sin – Padre Pio Press

Churches of Venice: Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta detta i Gesuiti – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Brown Scapular – a Devotion for Everyone podcast – Catholic Exchange

Chimeric Theophany and the Act of Faith – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement Blog

Integralism’s Need for Further Integration – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Tradition & Sanity Blog

Grace Kelly: Cool, Crisp, Summer Style Icon – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Blish and Spengler On The End Science – William M. Briggs, Ph.D.

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

