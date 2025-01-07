Support the register

Careful What Comes in the House, Rosary Secret, Incredible New Findings on St. Teresa of Avila’s Relics, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Careful What Comes In The House – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

How Did Mary Die? Rosary Secret, Hidden Details of Mary’s Assumption – Adrian Fonseca at America Needs Fatima

Incredible New Findings on Saint Teresa of Avila's Relics - Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Teach Your Kids the Joys of Giving – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

End of World: What to Look For – Shaun McAfee, O.P., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Book of Proverbs’ Deceptive Simplicity (Or, How to Get It Right) – Michael Patrick Barber, Ph.D., at The Sacred Page

Demons Beg Exorcists To Remove Scapulars - Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The Exorcism of 15,000 Demons through the Holy Rosary - Adrian Fonseca at America Needs Fatima

Sound Advice for Parents From Saint John Neumann of Philadelphia – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

The Secret Power of Paper (I Promise, It's Not Boring) - Hilary White at Sacred Images Project

‘God Did Not Make Death’ - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

In Time of Calamities, the Value of Suffering – Quod Scripsi, Scripsi

Who Was Veronica? Tracking One of Beloved Figures from Christ's Passion - Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

What “Baptized In the Holy Ghost” Means - Karlo Broussard at Indulgences Blog

The Cathedral of the Plains - Brian Burch and Emily Stimpson Chapman at Catholic Vote

Can Nations Be Baptized? - Peter J. Leithart at First Things

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Our Lady of La Leche in Saint Augustine, Florida - Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

