Pathways to Diabolical Possession, Mankind Was My Business, Why Is Mary Immaculate, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Casual Sex and Other Pathways to Diabolical Possession – Simon Caldwell at Catholic Herald

“Mankind Was My Business!” – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Arizona Pastor Encourages Reception of the Eucharist on the Tongue While Kneeling – Father Craig W. M. Friedley at Real Presence Coalition

Short Answers: Why is Mary Immaculate? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

How Could the Holy Family Present Jesus in the Temple When They Were Supposed to Have Fled to Egypt? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

Christmas Book Excerpt – The Prince of Peace – Albian Goodier via Scepter Blog

Did You Know? Why Pelicans Are One of the Oldest Traditional Symbols for Christ! – George Ryan at uCatholic

The Deep Lesson of Humility – Thomas à Kempis via Spirit Daily Blog

Early Evidence of Saintly Devotion Found in 1,800-Year-Old Christian Artifact – uCatholic

Untold Los Angeles Story of the Miracle That Will Make Pier Giorgio Frassati a Saint – Pablo Kay at Angelus News

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

It’s Called CHRISTmas for a Reason – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

Demons Hate Christmas Joy – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

The Carmelite Martyrs of Compiègne: ‘Fanatics’ of the Sacred Heart – Matthew Balan at The Catholic World Report

Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Quite a Sight: Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney at Christmas – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Sparkly Medieval Bling: Ottonian Art Goes Large – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Jimmy and the Patriarch, at Christmas – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Three Reasons to Ditch Santa – Drew Belsky at Catholic Answers Magazine

Watch: You Don’t Know When the Master of the House Will Come! – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

In Defense of Santa Claus – Michael Schmiesing at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

A Few Young Women in the U.S. Buck the Trends by Joining the Ranks of Catholic Nuns – Jessie Wardarski at Associated Press