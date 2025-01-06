Support the register

Pathways to Diabolical Possession, Mankind Was My Business, Why Is Mary Immaculate, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Priest With a Crucifix’
‘Priest With a Crucifix’ (photo: Claudia / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Casual Sex and Other Pathways to Diabolical Possession – Simon Caldwell at Catholic Herald

“Mankind Was My Business!” – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

Arizona Pastor Encourages Reception of the Eucharist on the Tongue While Kneeling – Father Craig W. M. Friedley at Real Presence Coalition

Short Answers: Why is Mary Immaculate? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

How Could the Holy Family Present Jesus in the Temple When They Were Supposed to Have Fled to Egypt? – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

Christmas Book Excerpt – The Prince of Peace – Albian Goodier via Scepter Blog

Did You Know? Why Pelicans Are One of the Oldest Traditional Symbols for Christ! – George Ryan at uCatholic

The Deep Lesson of Humility – Thomas à Kempis via Spirit Daily Blog

Early Evidence of Saintly Devotion Found in 1,800-Year-Old Christian Artifact – uCatholic

Untold Los Angeles Story of the Miracle That Will Make Pier Giorgio Frassati a Saint – Pablo Kay at Angelus News

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

It’s Called CHRISTmas for a Reason – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

Demons Hate Christmas Joy – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

The Carmelite Martyrs of Compiègne: ‘Fanatics’ of the Sacred Heart – Matthew Balan at The Catholic World Report

Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Quite a Sight: Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney at Christmas – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Sparkly Medieval Bling: Ottonian Art Goes Large – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Jimmy and the Patriarch, at Christmas – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Three Reasons to Ditch Santa – Drew Belsky at Catholic Answers Magazine

Watch: You Don’t Know When the Master of the House Will Come! – Father Kenneth M. Dos Santos, M.I.C., at Catholic Stand

In Defense of Santa Claus – Michael Schmiesing at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert "Tito" Edwards

A Few Young Women in the U.S. Buck the Trends by Joining the Ranks of Catholic Nuns – Jessie Wardarski at Associated Press

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

