Do You Believe the Apocalypse Is Coming, the White-Martyr Cardinals’ Dinner, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Apocalypse Ruins Photo
Apocalypse Ruins Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Harsh Patel from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Do You Believe the Apocalypse Is Coming? – Genesius at Catholic Stand

The White-Martyr Cardinals’ Dinner – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Why a Woman is Not Called to be a Priest – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Is Love a Choice or a Feeling? – Simone Rizkallah at Catholic Answers Magazine

Can Polls Save Myanmar’s Ethnic Christians? – Ann Tom Anand at Catholic365

Attacks Against Our Churches are Bigotry, Pure and Simple – Father Patrick Briscoe at Our Sunday Visitor

Nigeria’s Bishops Push Buhari on Terrorism, Corruption; Buhari Pushes Back – Father Justine John Dyikuk at The Pillar

For Catholics in Asia, Lunar New Year is Celebrated with Mass and Prayer – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

What’s in a Name? – Denise Trull at Dappled Things

The Blood-Drenched, Suffering Lands of Eastern Europe – Tim O’Sullivan at MercatorNet

Gender Ideology Breaches the Gates of Medicine - James O. Breen, M.D., at Crisis Magazine

New York City Erects Satanic Looking Statue to Honor Abortion, Wait, What? – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Bon Voyage! Packing Revisited 3.0 – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Responses to Cardinal McElroy’s Essay in America Magazine – Fr. Z’s Blog

Robert Royal Enjoys Reading Big Pulpit! Check Us Out ...  – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

