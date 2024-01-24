Exciting New Book Recounts One Man’s Miraculous Healing From Alcoholism, The Art of Surrender, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exciting New Book Recounts One Man’s Miraculous Healing from Alcoholism - Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Something Far Greater: The Art Of Surrender - Mary Lenaburg at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Living Consecration to Jesus Through Mary - Richard Dole at Catholic Stand

Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Eucharist - Dawn Beutner at The Catholic World Report

Longing For Jesus - Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Mother Seton’s Surprising Painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe - John Touhey at Aleteia

Loving Those Who Disagree with Us – Paul Chaloux at Catholic Exchange

Movie of the Week: Rio Grande (1950) - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

On Vallier, Vermeule, and Straw Men - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

Multiple Texts Showing Cardinal Fernández’s ‘Idée Fixe’ - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Development of Doctrine = Camel's Nose in the Tent - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Sad News Continues - Fr. Z's Blog

Have Pope Francis’ Financial Reforms Gone Too Far to Fail? - Ed. Condon at The Pillar

