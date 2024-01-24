Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-jan-23-2024-eqelrhe5

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Exciting New Book Recounts One Man’s Miraculous Healing From Alcoholism, The Art of Surrender, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Fall Recovery’
‘Fall Recovery’ (photo: Julita / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Exciting New Book Recounts One Man’s Miraculous Healing from Alcoholism - Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Something Far Greater: The Art Of Surrender - Mary Lenaburg at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Living Consecration to Jesus Through Mary - Richard Dole at Catholic Stand

Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Eucharist - Dawn Beutner at The Catholic World Report

Longing For Jesus - Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Mother Seton’s Surprising Painting of Our Lady of Guadalupe - John Touhey at Aleteia

Loving Those Who Disagree with Us – Paul Chaloux at Catholic Exchange

Movie of the Week: Rio Grande (1950) - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

On Vallier, Vermeule, and Straw Men - Edward C. Feser, Ph.D.

Multiple Texts Showing Cardinal Fernández’s ‘Idée Fixe’ - Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Development of Doctrine = Camel's Nose in the Tent - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Sad News Continues - Fr. Z's Blog

Have Pope Francis’ Financial Reforms Gone Too Far to Fail? - Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up