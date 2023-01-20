A Secret Letter to Leo XIII, The Idolatry of Preference, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Secret Letter to Leo XIII - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

The Idolatry of Preference – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Video Connecting the Shroud and Eucharistic Miracles Examined by Experts – Fr. Z’s Blog

After Excommunication, Rupnik Renovated Saint Ignatius’ Cave – The Pillar

On the Potential Pitfalls of Personality Tests and the Origins of the Enneagram (Podcast) – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The English Patrimony in the Ordinariate – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

Virtue in Hospitality – Marissa Ranieri at Radiant Magazine

The Art of the Luminous Mysteries: The Baptism of Christ – Derek Rotty at Catholic Exchange

Prayer To Imitate Mother Teresa’s Charity To the Poor – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Piety for Things – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

The “Barbarous” Sequence of the Presentation – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Philosophy Behind True “Active Participation” – Alexander Schimpf at Crisis Magazine

